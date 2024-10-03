Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $254.69 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $254.69 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00516251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00225974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.