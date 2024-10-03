Verge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.89 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00516251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00225974 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

