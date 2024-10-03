Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.61 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $123.83 million and $4.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,203,487 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

