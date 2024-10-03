Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.36 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,943.44 or 1.00031043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023827 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.