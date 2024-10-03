Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 789 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 919,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 245,921 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 224.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.