Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 104.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $113.95 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

