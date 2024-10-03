Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 7,291 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2 %

LSCC opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

