Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NDAQ stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

