MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of MAG Silver worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 576,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG opened at $14.57 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

