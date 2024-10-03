Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $299.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

