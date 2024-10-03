Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 536.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 48,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,282 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 207,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,243,000 after purchasing an additional 550,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

