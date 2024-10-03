Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 639.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,112 shares of company stock worth $20,596,024 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

