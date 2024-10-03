Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

