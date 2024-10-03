Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.