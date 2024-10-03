ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.12 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

