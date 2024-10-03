Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 920,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 8.1 %

CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

