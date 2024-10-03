Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after buying an additional 724,148 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 422,175 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $21,892,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,248.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 298,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 294,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JXN opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

