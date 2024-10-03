Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.53. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 199,235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

