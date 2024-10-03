Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.82. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 688,073 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.