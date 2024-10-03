Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.57. Knightscope shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 46,530 shares traded.

Knightscope Trading Down 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knightscope

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

