Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.57. Knightscope shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 46,530 shares traded.
Knightscope Trading Down 15.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $698.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
