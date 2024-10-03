AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $26.63

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $27.40. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 181,759 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 446,132 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 603,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,032,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 379,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.