Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 845,017 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

