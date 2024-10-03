New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.31. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 3,664,302 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after buying an additional 3,410,630 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,360 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,569,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,125 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 896,671 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

