Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $158.81

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.81, but opened at $163.23. Atlassian shares last traded at $158.29, with a volume of 124,481 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,211 shares of company stock worth $38,525,610. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
