ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $40.44

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $41.54. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 393,954 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

