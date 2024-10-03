Cott (TSE:PRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cott (TSE:PRM – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Cott Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PRM opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. Cott has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$14.97.
About Cott
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cott
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.