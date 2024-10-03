Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $703.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $650.00 to $703.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $627.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.78 and a 200-day moving average of $552.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Finally, KP Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

