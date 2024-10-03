Stephens Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

