AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.