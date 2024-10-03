Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

PSX opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 243.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 423,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,675,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.