Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on WWLNF. Barclays raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
