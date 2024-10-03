Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WWLNF. Barclays raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Worldline

Worldline Price Performance

About Worldline

WWLNF stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Worldline has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $28.66.

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.