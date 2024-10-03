Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 135,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

