Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 869,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,817,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Tern Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.27.

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.