N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 18%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 2,977,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,057,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.