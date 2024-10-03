Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius reiterated a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.