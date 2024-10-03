Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.0 %

KHNGY stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

