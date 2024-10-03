Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.