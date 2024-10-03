Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 426,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

