The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.12 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

