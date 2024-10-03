The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,119 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

