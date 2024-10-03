Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stake Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

