The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.44 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,974,308 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of CAE worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,168,000 after acquiring an additional 284,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $82,597,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 496,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

