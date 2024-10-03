The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comerica were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

CMA stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

