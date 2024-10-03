Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.