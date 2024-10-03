The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Kellanova worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.5% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $88,065,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,299,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,732 shares of company stock worth $79,115,595 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.