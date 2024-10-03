Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

