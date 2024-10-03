Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 109.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of KNTK opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

