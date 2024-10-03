Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

