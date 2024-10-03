The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,437 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

