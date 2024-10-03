Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Stock Up 3.7 %

THRY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $4,039,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thryv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

